Severe storms down trees, power lines across Piedmont Triad

Overnight storms downed power lines and trees, leaving extensive damage to structures throughout the Triad, including the leveling of a building on Kennedy Street in Eden. Several cars lie beneath the rubble.

As of 6:30 a.m., thousands of people are without power in Guilford and Rockingham counties. See the Duke Energy Outage Map here.

Randolph County:

A tree down on house Mechanic Road in Asheboro

Tree down Johnston Farm/Gravel Hill Road in Denton

Tree down on Loslin Hill Road in Trinity

Tree down at Mack Road in Asheboro

Rockingham County:

Tree down on Kennedy Street in Eden

Tree down on Madison Street in Reidsville

Guilford County:

Tree down at Meadowbrook Terrace and Montgomery Place in Greensboro

Tree on an apartment building at 236 Trent Street in Kernersville. Eight people had to move out of four apartments -- no injuries.

Tree on house on Vickery Chapel Road in Jamestown

Tree on house with partial collapse in Browns Summit

Tree down across road at West Wendover Avenue at Holden Road in Greensboro

Tree on house at North Church Street at Highway 150 in Browns Summit

Rockingham County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday to weather.

Karen Hyler, public information officer for Rockingham County Schools, released a statement on the delay:

Early this morning our county received strong winds and possible tornado activity throughout the area. All staff and students will operate on a 2-hour delay with the option to close. Roads are closed in various parts of the county with a concentration in Eden. Please use extreme caution as you travel this morning.

Forecast:

Wind damage from overnight and some lingering showers may affect the morning commute. The rest of the day will be breezy with isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 72°.

Isolated showers are expected overnight and through the day Saturday. The chance of rain is 30 percent. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the mid-60’s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-60’s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. The chance of rain both days is 30 percent or less. Enjoy highs in the mid-70’s.