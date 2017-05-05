Special dental work helps save rhino at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- When the North Carolina Zoo's 49-year-old white rhino stopped eating, they had to bring in a specialist to assess the situation.

The zoo called in a vet who specializes in rhino dentistry.

The procedure was risky but helped relieve pain in the right side of Olivia's jaw. In the end, the dentist used a tool to file down the tooth and the others surrounding to make them all even.

Keepers believe the procedure added several years to her life because she can now chew and swallow food she wouldn't have been able to eat before.

