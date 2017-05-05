Roller coaster riders rescued after cars get stuck on track

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nineteen people got stuck on top of a roller coast at an Oklahoma amusement park Thursday morning, KFOR reports.

Crews responded to Frontier City around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a popular ride becoming stuck.

Park officials released a statement on the incident to KFOR:

“At approximately 11:25 AM, the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City stalled in a safe position on the lift. Due to the position of the stalled train, the back half of the cars were able to be evacuated by park personnel. The fire department had to be called to evacuate the guests in the front cars. Guest safety is Frontier City’s top priority. As soon as each guest has been evacuated from the Silver Bullet, a thorough investigation into the reason the ride stalled will take place.”

By 1:15 p.m., all of the riders were safely rescued from the Silver Bullet.

This is the second time in less than a year that the ride has gotten stuck on the track.

Officials say power failure caused the incident.

