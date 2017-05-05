× Panthers sign first-round pick Christian McCaffrey, 4 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed first-round pick Christian McCaffrey and four other draft choices to rookie contracts.

McCaffrey, a versatile 5-foot-10, 202-pound running back who also played wide receiver and returned kicks, was the eighth overall pick.

The former Stanford star broke Barry Sanders’ single-season all-purpose yards record in 2015 by racking up 3,864 yards and was selected as the Associated Press Player of the Year.

The Panthers also signed offensive tackle Taylor Moton, fullback Alex Armah, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive end Daeshon Hall,

Moton is expected to compete for playing time at right tackle with veteran Michael Oher, who missed 13 games last season with a concussion.

The Panthers had a disappointing 6-10 record last season after making it to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

Two more draft picks have signed their rookie contracts More Info » https://t.co/5GfAArihh5 pic.twitter.com/HqdGLhKLqq — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 5, 2017