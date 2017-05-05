× North Carolina teacher accused of touching students inappropriately

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher is accused of touching students inappropriately, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

WSOC reported that Neil David Krasnigor, 57, was a teacher at Mount Mourne IB School when the report was filed on March 27.

Krasnigor is charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female. There were three victims, officials said.

Krasnigor was arrested Wednesday by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and was given a $100,000 secure bond.