NC man allegedly burned, killed family dog in front of young child

CARY, N.C. — A 51-year-old man is accused of choking the family dog, burning it in his living room fireplace and killing it in front of his child, WNCN reports.

John Robert Ankner was arrested Wednesday when he was released from UNC Hospital after suffering burns in the March 10 incident.

Additional details surrounding the event have not been released, but police say he killed the dog in front of his young child.

He is charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor child abuse.

Ankner was taken to jail but has since bonded out.