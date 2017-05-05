National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down near Eden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Eden early Friday morning.

An EF-1 tornado touched down near Eden at 3:12 a.m. and continued on the ground for roughly eight minutes before lifting just south of the Virginia state line, the NWS said.

The estimated maximum wind speed of the tornado was 110 mph.

At its maximum, the tornado reached a path width of 375 yards and remained on the ground for roughly 3.3 miles.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple trees and structures were damaged in and around Eden.