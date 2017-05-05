Mother, 7-year-old child awoken when tree falls into home in Browns Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- A woman and her 7-year-old child were awoken Friday morning when a tree came crashing into their home in Browns Summit.

The mom, who wants to remain anonymous, was in her bed when the incident happened.

Luckily, she and the child were not injured during the ordeal.

Overnight severe storms downed power lines and trees all across the Piedmont Triad, leaving extensive damage to homes across the area.

Due to the weather, Rockingham County Schools has already announced it will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday with an option to close.