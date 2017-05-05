× Missing Forsyth County teen found safe in Sanford; Amber Alert canceled

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Missing Forsyth County teen Cassidy Ann Bottoms has been found and is safe, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Stanley.

Cassidy, 15, was located in Sanford by Sanford police, Stanley said.

Stanley said she is apparently in good health and investigators are on their way to Sanford to interview her.

She was located with 20-year-old Joffey Lee Cutler, who deputies believe abducted her, Stanley said.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.