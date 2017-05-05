Man shot, killed outside Four Seasons mall in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man who was shot and killed outside the entrance of JCPenney at the Four Seasons Town Center Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Police responded to the call at 2:16 p.m. The man, identified as 34-year-old Sherrod Maurice Crum, was taken to the hospital but died from the gunshot wounds.

Police say there was some kind of a dispute between the victim and the suspect outside the JCPenney entrance. There was a loud argument and the victim was shot more than once. The suspect then left in a car.

This is the second homicide in the JCPenney parking lot this year.

On February 18, Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was shot and killed in almost the same spot by a man who was trying to rob him. Tugman was there shopping with his niece. He was an innocent victim.

Both homicides are unsolved.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

