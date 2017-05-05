× Loretta Lynn, country music legend, hospitalized after suffering a stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Thursday night, according to TMZ.

The 85-year-old singer is responsive at a hospital in Nashville and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her representatives.

Lynn is still touring and was supposed to play a concert at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Friday night. On Saturday, she was supposed to play a show in North Myrtle Beach.

Those shows, and other upcoming concerts, have been postponed.

The singer-songwriter has had multiple gold albums which were recorded over a career of nearly 60 years.

Some of her best known songs include “Coal Miner’s Daughter” from 1970 and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” from 1967.