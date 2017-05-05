Loretta Lynn, country music legend, hospitalized after suffering a stroke

The 2nd annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!
Loretta Lynn performs onstage at the 13th annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Thursday night, according to TMZ.

The 85-year-old singer is responsive at a hospital in Nashville and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her representatives.

Lynn is still touring and was supposed to play a concert at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Friday night. On Saturday, she was supposed to play a show in North Myrtle Beach.

Those shows, and other upcoming concerts, have been postponed.

The singer-songwriter has had multiple gold albums which were recorded over a career of nearly 60 years.

Some of her best known songs include “Coal Miner’s Daughter” from 1970 and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” from 1967.