Loretta Lynn, country music legend, hospitalized after suffering a stroke
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Thursday night, according to TMZ.
The 85-year-old singer is responsive at a hospital in Nashville and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her representatives.
Lynn is still touring and was supposed to play a concert at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Friday night. On Saturday, she was supposed to play a show in North Myrtle Beach.
Those shows, and other upcoming concerts, have been postponed.
The singer-songwriter has had multiple gold albums which were recorded over a career of nearly 60 years.
Some of her best known songs include “Coal Miner’s Daughter” from 1970 and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” from 1967.
