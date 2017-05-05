× Intoxicated NC officer allegedly threatened to injure other cops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina had to arrest a fellow officer after they said he was drunk and making threats at other cops, WSOC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Byron Blair was arrested and charged with intoxication and being disruptive and communicating threats.

Police were called around 1:15 a.m. to help officers at the Transit Center in regards to a belligerent person. When officers got there, they spoke with Blair, who was threatening to injure officers.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney released the following statement after the arrest:

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust.

Blair was hired by the department on Oct. 26, 2015. He’s been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of a criminal and internal investigation.