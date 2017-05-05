‘If I can do it, anyone can!’: 90-year-old NC veteran set to graduate college

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 90-year-old North Carolina Navy veteran who dropped out of high school to serve the United States is finally earning his college degree.

Robert Winters dropped out of high school and spent 25 years serving in World War II, Korea and the Vietnam wars, WCNC reports.

For years, the vet has been taking classes at Central Piedmont Community College. On May 18, he and his wife, Elizabeth, will graduate after earning enough credits.

Winters says he is excited about the opportunity to graduate in front of his 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

“This means an awful lot to me,” he told the station. “If I can do it anyone can!”