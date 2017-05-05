Humane Society of the Piedmont holds car show to raise money for new van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that one pair of cats that haven’t been spayed or neutered can be responsible for over ten thousand cats in a 5-year period? That’s a staggering fact, and most of those kittens and cats end up in local shelters, facing euthanasia.

The Humane Society of the Piedmont is aiming to stop that trend in its tracks by providing affordable spay/neuter surgeries to local rescue groups and Piedmont families.

“If we can get to a no-kill status on all of our shelters, what a beautiful goal… and the key to that is having every animal spayed and neutered,” says Erin Stratford Owen, the executive director.

How they’re getting the job done and willingly expanding their workload is amazing.