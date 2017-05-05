Homeowners in northern Guilford County clean up after line of storms rip through area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Homeowners in northern Guilford County are cleaning up after a line of storms ripped through the area early Friday morning.

"I just said, ‘please God put a hedge of protection around our home,’ and I got up, and he did that," Todd Lunsford said.

When the sun came up, the homeowners on Whipple Trail realized what they were dealing with.

"That's a lot to clean up," Lunsford said.

No one in the neighborhood was hurt and the damage to homes there was minimal.

"I was sick to my stomach. I was like, ‘how are we going to do this?’" said Ron McCormick. "First thing we did, is we went door-to-door making sure everybody was okay."

The yards are a different story. Trees are ripped to pieces, and some driveways are impassable.

"After that, people were just walking around and we're in awe," McCormick said. "It's like, how are we going to clean this up? We don't have equipment, we don't have trucks, we don't have the manpower. What do we do?"

Damage covered by homeowners insurance varies by each policy. But for the most part, unless fallen trees damaged buildings, fences, or driveways, insurance won't step in.

"Yeah, it's on you. You either pay someone or you just do it yourself," Lunsford said.

"I understand that it's our responsibility, these are our trees, but obviously being the average homeowners, we don't have equipment that you'd need to clean up this type of destruction," Melissa Handy said.

Hiring someone to clean it up comes with a big price tag and not everyone can front that cost.

"Yeah some guys just came through a little while ago and wanted $1,200," Lunsford said.