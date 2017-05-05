Greensboro police release surveillance video that shows moments before the Four Seasons shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are searching for anyone responsible for shooting and killing a man at Four Seasons Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage to encourage people who might have been in the area to speak out.

“We know there were people outside of the mall area in the parking lot, coming and going,” said Captain Nathaniel Davis with the Greensboro Police Department.

Police are calling the two young men running in the video persons of interest. They say the men were running toward the mall exit “D” around the time the man was shot right outside the exit doors.

Friday, police also released the name of the 34-year-old man who was shot and killed. Sherrod Maurice Crum was identified as the victim. He was living in Greensboro before the shooting took place.

Four Season Mall released a statement, saying their thoughts are with Crum’s family. The mall company also said it would do whatever it could to help Greensboro police with the investigation.

At a press conference on Friday, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott addressed the uptick in violent crime in the city.

“In the last 30 days or less, we've had 6 homicides in the city of Greensboro,” Scott said.

He’s asking the public for help solving some of these crimes. Anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

