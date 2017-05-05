× Greensboro man accused of using Craigslist to lure and rob victims

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man is accused of posting ads to Craigslist to lure and rob people.

Tevin Damato Friday, 26, face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and obtaining property by false pretense, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said the suspect would post ads to Craigslist and rob the people who met him to buy what he had advertised.

The suspect has been placed in the Guilford County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond.

Greensboro police would like to remind people buying items on Craigslist that they should not meet in a secluded area or meet at a stranger’s home.