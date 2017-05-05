Eden residents deal with storm damage, no power after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- Even with no power or gas, Linda Belton says she’s not leaving her home.

“I’m staying here,” Belton said. “I’ll just use my flashlight ‘til we get power.”

Belton lives on Moore Street in Eden where a tornado ripped through the neighborhood early Friday morning.

“I went running through the house trying to find a flashlight,” Belton said.

When she came outside, down trees and power lines were across her front yard and on her car.

“I said, ‘Oh my God,’” she said.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Susan Mabe, who lives around the corner on Madison Street.

Mabe says her roof, gutters and the back area of her home have been crushed.

“I have about six trees that are physically on my home,” Mabe said.

With no power, she’s plans to stay at a hotel until next week.

“Been a very emotional day,” Mabe said.

Duke Energy says about 1,300 people in Eden were without power at the height of the storm.

An oak tree collapsed on the roof of a day care run by Pleasant View Baptist Church.

No one was inside.

“It was just a big mess,” Pastor Luke Money said.

Money says until they get power, they’ll have to close the day care.

Even so, he’s still grateful.

“The Lord watched over this place,” Money said. “Nobody was physically hurt.”

A spokesperson for Duke Energy says power should be restored by 12 a.m. Saturday.