Davidson County deputies searching for 'armed and extremely dangerous' double homicide suspect

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are searching for a 2016 double homicide suspect considered to be “armed and extremely dangerous,” according to a press release.

On April 15, 2016, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a double homicide on U.S. Hwy 64. Two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Follow an investigation, Kareem Jumal Henderson, 34, was identified as the suspect. He is wanted on two warrants for first-degree murder.

Deputies say he could be in Salisbury, North Carolina, or Staten Island, New York, the release states.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.