Athletic trainer at Randolph County high school accused of sexual activity with student

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – An athletic trainer at Providence Grove High School in Randolph County is accused of sexual activity with a student.

Kelsey Ann Ranson has been charged with one count of sexual activity with a student, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office received a criminal complaint on Thursday from the administration at Providence Grove.

The complaint alleged that the suspect was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an enrolled student.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County School System launched an investigation, resulting in the suspect being charged.

Ranson had been employed by Randolph Health and was contracted by the Randolph County School System. She was assigned exclusively to Providence Grove High School as a certified athletic trainer.

Ranson submitted her resignation to Randolph Health during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

She received a $5,000 unsecured bond and is not currently in custody, but is awaiting trial.

The investigation is ongoing.