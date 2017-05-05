× School lockdowns lifted after false reports of person with weapon at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

UPDATE: The lockdowns for five schools have been lifted after false reports of a person with a weapon at the Four Seasons mall in Greensboro.

About a dozen officers responded to the call, but are now leaving the scene.

Around a dozen officers responded to call Four Seasons Mall about A person with a weapon. Now leaving the scene. No threat. @myfox8 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 5, 2017

BREAKING: Greensboro police say report at a Four Seasons Mall is a misunderstanding. People talking about the shooting yesterday. @myfox8 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 5, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Norma Murray, a spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, confirmed Friday that five schools are on lockdown after reports of someone with a weapon at the Four Seasons mall in Greensboro.

The five schools are Smith High School, Academy at Smith, Jackson Middle School, Murphy Traditional Academy and Archer Elementary School.

The incident comes one day after 34-year-old Sherrod Maurice Crum was shot and killed outside the entrance of JCPenney.

Police responded to the call at 2:16 p.m. Police say there was some kind of a dispute between the victim and the suspect outside the JCPenney entrance. There was a loud argument and the victim was shot more than once. The suspect then left in a car.

The shooting was the second homicide in the JCPenney parking lot this year.

On February 18, Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was shot and killed in almost the same spot by a man who was trying to rob him. Tugman was there shopping with his niece. He was an innocent victim.

Both homicides are unsolved and additional details are unknown.