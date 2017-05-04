× Woman wanted by police in Burlington reported missing by her mother

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A woman wanted by police in Burlington has been reported missing by her mother.

Nichole Johnson Thomas, 32, was last seen on March 26 at her mother’s home in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

Thomas is described as a white female, 5’2” and weighing about 110 pounds with red/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her mother, Cheryl Johnson, reported her missing on Wednesday.

Thomas has outstanding arrest warrants for failure to report a new address as a sex offender, misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.

She registered as a sex offender after being convicted in 2013 of indecent liberties with a minor. She was 26 at the time of the crime and the victim was 15.