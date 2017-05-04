Woman swallows $7K in attempt to hide cash from husband

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — A 30-year-old Colombian woman swallowed $7,000 during a fight with her husband in an attempt to hide the money from him.

The woman had been saving the money for a vacation with him before swallowing it, the Daily Mirror reports.

In the end, doctors removed 57 $100 bills from her stomach and intestines. The rest is expected to pass through her colon.

Juan Paulo Serrano, director of surgery at the University Hospital of Santander, said the rolls were not wrapped or packaged, which suggests they were not part of any illegal transport and simply swallowed in an “act of desperation.”