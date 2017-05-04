× Woman shot after fight over handicapped parking

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot after an argument over a blocked handicapped parking spot at a popular Florida park Wednesday night, according to the Miami Herald.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. when 38-year-old Lina Bahamon was practicing parking in the park’s lot and the driver of a Nissan SUV got upset that her Mercedes was blocking the handicapped spot. That’s when passenger Michael Levy, 48, got out of the car.

Levy then returned to the Mercedes and got a gun from a belt bag and fired several times toward the Nissan, striking 63-year-old passenger Cecilia Gonzalez in the arm.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrested have been made.