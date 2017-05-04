× Woman robbed by men posing as construction workers in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman was cut by a knife and robbed by two men posing as construction workers in Reidsville Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

Deputies responded to 341 U.S. 29 Business around 12:20 p.m. in reference to an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, they learned a woman was driving down Candy Creek Road when she saw two men in the roadway who were wearing hard hats and traffic vests.

When she stopped for them, one displayed a handgun and the other a knife. They then tried to rob her and she was cut while trying to escape.

The victim’s injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.