Video posted to Facebook shows physical confrontation between Winston-Salem officer and woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A video posted to Facebook shows a physical confrontation between a woman and a Winston-Salem police officer.

The video was recorded by Da'ton Edwards and shows 24-year-old TeKara Williams, who says she was pulled over for driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone.

In the video, you can hear the officer, only identified by Williams as "Officer Carter," saying she is being uncooperative.

Williams says the officer asked for the keys to the car she was driving, which she said belonged to her grandfather. Williams refused to give the officer the keys.

Williams is taken to the ground off-camera, while her two children were in the back of the car. Williams is then put in handcuffs.

It remains uncertain what happened before Edwards started recording the video.

A report on the Winston-Salem Police Department's P2C website shows the incident happened at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at 1798 Motor Road.

Williams has been charged with resisting arrest. She says she is seeking legal counsel.

FOX8 has filed a request for a statement about the incident with the Winston-Salem Police Department, but have not received a reply.

Ed McNeal, City of Winston-Salem Marketing and Communications Director, says the police chief and staff have reviewed the video posted on Facebook, as well as the body camera video from the officer and they're still investigating.

City Manager Lee Garrity has also seen the video posted to Facebook, according to McNeal.

Mayor Allen Joines has seen the video posted to Facebook, but says he is prohibited by law from viewing the body camera video. Joines says he may release a statement at a later time, but wants to give the police department a chance to investigate the incident.

"We are anxious to get all the facts out to the public as soon as possible," Joines said.