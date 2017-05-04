× Tree-service employee accused of trying to force co-worker into wood chipper

KEIZER, Ore. — A tree-service company employee was charged with assault and attempted murder after a co-worker said the man tried to force him into a wood chipper, head first, KOIN reported.

Scott Iverson, 26, was arrested Friday.

A 22-year-old man told police he was putting brush into the running wood chipper when Iverson came up behind him., put him in a choke hold and twice tried to send him headfirst into the machine.

Another employee pulled Iverson away. Iverson then left the scene. He was later arrested.