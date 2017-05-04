Teen to graduate college before she gets her high school diploma

GARY, Ind. — An 18-year-old Indiana girl is taking the next step and graduating college on Friday. The impressive part? She doesn’t graduate high school until May 22.

Raven Obsorne is a senior at 21st Century Charter High School, USA TODAY reports. Thanks to online classes, year-round community college and two years at Purdue University Northwest, she’s also about to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor early childhood education.

“Yeah, they think I’m lying,” she said.

Osborn said the workload was grueling at times, but her mother encouraged her to continue forward.

“My mother always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do in life,” she said.

Now, she’s the first person in the school’s history to earn a bachelor’s degree while still enrolled.

In the fall, Osborne is going to be a teacher at the same high school she’s set to graduate from.

Instead of paying to attend a college, Osborne will receive more than $30,000 a year to teach.