Special-education teacher blames heroin use for sex with student

Philadelphia, Pa. — A special-education teacher who admitted to having sex with one of her eighth-grade students says she blames her actions on heroin use, NBC reported.

Stephanie Amato, 33, faces 11 to 23 months in jail for having sex with the 14-year-old student, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

At sentencing, Amato, who taught eighth-grade special education at Ethan Allen Elementary School, apologized to the student and said it never would have happened if she weren’t using drugs.

Amato also must register as a sex offender.