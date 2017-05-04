× Silver Alert issued for missing 50-year-old Thomasville woman

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Thomasville, according to Thomasville police.

Joeella Williams, 50, was last seen walking away from her home in the 500 block of Afton Street around noon on April 30.

Williams is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Little Mermaid t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

She is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.