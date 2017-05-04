Randolph County student gives back to her school, community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- An 18-year-old Eastern Randolph High Shool student knows all about hard work.

Hayden Thomas is senior honor student who takes all college-level courses and spends time doing all she can for the community.

Simply put, she is the epitome of a teacher's dream student.

Outside of the classroom, she is an example of selflessness -- as she gives of herself and wants to improve those around her.

