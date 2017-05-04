× Prince Philip, husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, to retire from public life

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace has said.

The prince will stop accepting public engagements starting in September, the palace said. The Queen, who is 91 and has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years, will continue to carry out her duties supported by other members of the royal family.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen,” the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

The Queen will “continue to carry out a full program of official engagements,” supported by other members of the royal family.

Senior royal staff members were called to London by Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of Queen Elizabeth II’s household staff, to be told of the announcement before the public statement.

It came a day after the Queen met British Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace Wednesday as a formality to mark the dissolution of parliament.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Philip was photographed during an event at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

It is over five years since Buckingham Palace announced that Philip would gradually “wind down” his workload, though he remained keen to perform many of his duties.

In 2016, he attended 200 events as he continued to represent the royal family with his own distinctive style.

In an interview with the BBC to mark of his 90th birthday in 2011, Philip said it was time to take a step back from his responsibilities.

“I reckon I’ve done my bit, I want to enjoy myself now … have less responsibility, less frantic rushing about, less preparation, less trying to think of something to say,” he said.