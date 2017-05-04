Police chief says no NC restaurant employees sang ‘F— The Police’ to officers as they ate

GARNER, N.C. — No employees sang “F— the Police” last week at a North Carolina restaurant as officers were eating there, according to the Raleigh police chief.

A member of the Raleigh Police Protective Association (RPPA) took to the group’s Facebook account to express concern over an incident last Friday at the Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Garner, WTVD reports. The post read:

“THANK YOU Smithfields Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang “F- the police” as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant. The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?”

The post claimed employees of the restaurant were singing NWA’s song “F— the Police.”

On Wednesday, Raleigh’s police chief released a statement saying two officers witnessed one employee make eye contact with them and mouth the lyrics — but there was no singing.

The restaurant responded to the post, saying they respect law enforcement and are taking the issue seriously.

“We respect law enforcement, we have called upon them in the past for assistance, we take utmost seriousness of this issue, we have spoken with numerous officers tonight, we will do a thorough investigation and terminate anyone employed that doesn’t share our RESPECT of ALL law enforcement. We will continue to support RPD!”

Interviews show the two Raleigh officers were about 25 feet away from the employee when they saw the employee mouth the words, the station reports. The worker decided to quit once attorneys began their investigation.