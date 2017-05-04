Man shot, killed following fight near Greensboro Urban Ministry identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed near the Greensboro Urban Ministry Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.

The shooting happened at about 12:35 p.m. at the corner of South Eugene Street and West Gate City Boulevard. A witness at the nearby Greensboro Urban Ministry called 911 to report the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Darrell Lee Sisk with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police believe it is an "isolated incident" and the people knew each other. A news release from Greensboro police said a "disorder between two men" escalated to the fatal shooting.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.