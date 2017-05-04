× Jamestown Middle School employee charged with peeping, authorities looking for victims

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A former Jamestown Middle School media specialist has been charged with peeping.

Christopher Allen Reeves, 46, has been charged with two felony counts of peeping using a photographic image obtained in violation of the peeping statute.

He received a $10,000 bond.

On April 30, detectives began investigating after an employee at Jamestown Middle reported suspicious images on an electronic storage device at the school.

Multiple electronic devices were collected and images were recovered. Those images were taken from a camera which had been hidden in a changing room at the school sometime between January 2013 and December 2015.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify any individuals whose images may have been taken with a hidden camera at Jamestown Middle. Specifically, the Sheriff’s Office is looking to make contact any white females, who at the time had long brown or blond hair, who may have used the clothing closet at the school between 2013 and 2015.

“We are deeply troubled by this news, and thank the person who acted quickly to notify administration and law enforcement of a concern,” Dr. Trent Vernon, Jamestown Middle principal, said Thursday. “We are doing all we can to support our Jamestown students, families and staff during this difficult time.”In 2011,

In 2011, Reeves was featured in an article in the Jamestown News about an anti-bullying campaign, where he admitted he had been bullied.

“I have a boisterous personality and people have a hard time believing I was quiet in middle school,” he was quoted as saying in the article. “I learned to stand up and be myself. Kids need to know they can be themselves.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime should call the Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.