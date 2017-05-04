Insurance salesman pays man’s expired parking meter, leaves hilarious note behind

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Minnesota insurance salesman took his allegiance to potential clients one step further and paid for man’s expired parking meter.

Farmers Insurance Agent Andrew Cooney left the hilarious note on a car after its meter expired. A picture of the note made the front page of Reddit on Wednesday.

The note read, ”I paid your parking meter for you… Imagine what else I’m willing to do to protect your car.”

Cooney told Mashable the note wasn’t fake and is a well-executed marketing ploy to get new clients.

Whether you agree or disagree with the tactic, you can apparently count on Cooney to pay parking meter fees.