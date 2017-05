Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People from all over the state drive to Lexington for barbecue.

But they may be missing out on a really good burger and hot dog.

Kearney's Drive-In is a hot dog stand that has stood the test of time. They will celebrate 50 years in business at the end of 2017.

FOX8 Foodie took a trip to Lexington to try their famous hot dog with red slaw, and the Kearney burger and found out that this place is about more than just the food.