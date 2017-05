Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League, in partnership with four local comic book shops, will host superhero-themed arm wrestling competition Grawl Brawl this weekend.

During Thursday's interview, FOX8's Brad Jones decided to step up to the plate and join the competition.

The event is at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Elm Street Center, located at 232 South Elm St. Admission is $6.

