Fatal shooting outside Four Seasons mall in Greensboro was second in less than three months

Posted 10:50 pm, May 4, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to JCPenney at the Four Seasons Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the call at 2:16 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, but died from the gunshots.  His identity has not been released.

This is the second homicide in the JCPenney parking lot this year.

On February 18, Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was shot and killed in almost the same spot by a man who was trying to rob him. Tugman was there shopping with his niece.

Both homicides are unsolved.

Right now police are trying to figure out the relationship between Thursday's victim and suspects.