Dolly Parton ups final donation, gives $5K to Tennessee wildfire victims

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Dolly Parton upped her donation from $1,000 to $5,000 for the last round of checks being distributed to victims affected by the devastating wildfires that killed 14 in Tennessee.

Parton, who was born in Sevier County, Tennessee, announced on Nov. 30 that the Dollywood Foundation would be giving $1,000 each month for six months to families who were critically affected by the wildfires.

Thanks to more than 80,000 donations and Parton’s telethon, the foundation was able to issue monthly checks to 921 Sevier County residents. Extra donations allowed The Dollywood Foundation to make the final checks larger, WBIR reports.

The telethon, which was held in December, raised nearly $9 million for those impacted by the wildfires.

The three-hour telethon, titled “Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund,” aired on Dec. 13 and featured several big-name country stars, including Parton herself.