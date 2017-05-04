Companies in Randolph County expanding, several new jobs to be added

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – From brushes to dust pans to other basic plastic household items, the manufacturing plant Sapona Plastics in Asheboro has been busy.

"Last year, we grew 17 percent,” said Dean Lail, president of Sapona Plastics. “The year before that, we grew 21 percent."

The company is about to get even bigger, expanding some of its operations to a plant in Seagrove, adding 25 new jobs over the next year and half.

"This year we expect to grow significantly as well," Lail said.

In the last 30 days, three manufacturing companies have announced plans to expand or locate their businesses in Randolph County.

"Things are booming around here," said Bonnie Renfro, president of Randolph County Economic Development.

Sri Lankan company MAS Holdings will soon take over ownership of Acme-McCrary in Asheboro, adding 133 new jobs.

SouthCorr Packaging plans to expand its building and number of workers, adding 22 new jobs.

"That's three great projects,” Renfro said.

Besides adding jobs, Renfro says the three expansions will result in about $30 million in investments in the county.

Lail says partnerships with local schools like Randolph Community College and North Carolina A&T has helped supply good workers to his company and others.

"There's a lot of good people in Randolph County with a great work ethic."