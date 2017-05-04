The 2nd annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!
College students arrested after allegedly crawling through air ducts to steal statistics exam

Posted 12:42 pm, May 4, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two University of Kentucky students allegedly crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor’s office, WDRB reported.

Henry Lynch, II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, were cited by university police for burglary. The pair was caught by their professor, who left his office around midnight Tuesday to get something to eat and returned later to find the two men inside.

One of the suspects admitted to stealing an exam earlier in the semester.