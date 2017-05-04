× 1-year-old NC boy drowns in creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 1-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a creek behind his North Carolina home Wednesday afternoon, WSOC reports.

The boy was playing with other children around 5 p.m. at a home in Charlotte and somehow got away from the adult in charge of supervising him, and fell into the creek.

Neighbors say the caregiver was frantic by the time police arrived.

“She was just saying she didn’t mean it, and she went to the bathroom for a minute and came out, she couldn’t find the baby, and they found the baby in the creek,” Jerica Lewis told WSOC. “I feel very sad and emotional about it.”

Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital, but he died a short time later.

The boy’s stepfather is pushing for charges to be filed. He and his wife trusted the family friend to watch their son, he told police.