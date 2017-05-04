1 person shot outside Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was shot and seriously injured outside the Four Seasons Town Centre shopping mall Thursday in Greensboro, according to police.

Police were called to the shooting at about 2:16 p.m., according to Susan Danielsen, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired outside the mall near the JCPenney store at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre and one person was shot, according to Danielsen.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and any suspect information has not been released.

Greensboro police and EMS were called to the scene.

As of 3 p.m., the entrance of the mall was closed, but police were letting people who were at the mall get to their cars and leave.

Four schools in the area had been placed on lock down: Ben L Smith High School, Murphey Traditional Academy, Archer Elementary and Jackson Middle School.

Back in February, a man was shot and killed outside the same mall. Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was shot in the torso in front of JCPenney during an attempted robbery. He was an innocent victim.

No other details were immediately available.

1 person shot outside JC Penney at Four Seasons Mall. This is the Entrance that faces Vanstory St. pic.twitter.com/0Ge6nIGKs1 — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) May 4, 2017