× UNC’s Theo Pinson to return for senior season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina junior guard and Greensboro-native Theo Pinson will return for his senior season, GoHeels reports.

Pinson announced Wednesday he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft process.

“I’m glad I took the time to explore the NBA Draft process but I am going to play my senior year as a Tar Heel,” Pinson said. “It was a dream of mine to play college basketball at the best school and in the best league in the country, and it is a dream of mine to play in the NBA as well. The best path for me to reach the league and have a long career there is to have a great senior season and I am so excited to have that opportunity to play another year for Coach Williams and finish my degree as well.”

Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the regular season. He had 14 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists during the team’s Final Four wins over Oregon and Gonzaga.

Tony Bradley declared for the draft last week and did not hire an agent, which means he can return to school if he decides to do so.

Carolina’s leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year, Justin Jackson, has already signed with an agent and is expected to be a top pick in the draft.

On April 3, UNC defeated Gonzaga 71-65 to claim their sixth NCAA tournament championship. The win marked head coach Roy Williams’ third national title.