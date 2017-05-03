× U.S. man and girlfriend found dead in Belize were strangled

An Atlanta man and his Canadian girlfriend, who had been missing in Belize, were found dead Monday afternoon in what police are now calling a murder, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Autopsies performed on Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta, and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto ruled that they died of strangulation.

DeVoursney’s body was found on top of Matus’ body, according to police.

A search party found their bodies in a village near the border with Mexico.

DeVourseny had been in Belize since December and DeVoursney and Matus had been dating for a few months.

A friend went to the home of Matus on Friday to take her to the airport. She had been scheduled to fly home to Toronto. Matus was not there and DeVoursney’s bicycle was parked in her driveway. Matus’ car was gone.

Friends said the couple were last seen leaving a bar that Tuesday night.

DeVoursney is a former Marine who completed multiple tours of duty in Iraq, according to the Journal-Constitution.