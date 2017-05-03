Twin sisters give birth to boys on the same day, just hours apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- Fraternal twins in New Jersey gave birth to boys on the same day and just hours apart from each other.

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham, 32, were due on April 22, WABC reports. After the date came and went, they decided to induce on the same day.

“Total coincidence,” Grant told the Asbury Press. “We both wanted babies, but we didn’t think we would get pregnant the same time. This was not planned.”

On April 30, they gave birth to baby boys -- just a little over four hours apart.

Grant, who already has a 2-year-old daughter, gave birth to Roman. Abraham, a first-time mom, delivered Aaron.

According to an associate mathematics professor at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, the odds of twin sisters giving birth on the same day are about 8 in 100,000.

The twins say they plan to raise their sons' close and have joint birthday parties.

“We’ll dress them in the same outfit,” Grant told the newspaper. “We were dressed alike but in different colors growing up, so we’re going to torture them like that, too.”