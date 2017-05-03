Tax-free benefit could help support veterans and surviving spouses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, 65 years and older, may be entitled to a tax-free benefit provided by the VA called Aid and Attendance. Veterans and survivors who are eligible for a VA pension and require the aid and attendance of another person, or are housebound, may be eligible for additional monetary payment. These benefits are paid in addition to your monthly pension (you must be eligible for a pension).

To qualify:

• You require the aid of another person in order to perform personal activities of daily living

• You are bedridden

• You are a patient in a nursing home due to mental or physical incapacity

• Your eyesight is limited to a corrected 5/200 visual acuity or less in both eyes;