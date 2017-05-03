× Sex offender charged in ‘brutal’ murder of NC woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with the “brutal” murder of a 53-year-old North Carolina woman, according to a press release.

50-year-old Donald Frye was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with the murder of Sheila Godfrey.

Investigators believe Frye is the man seen in surveillance pictures. She was found dead in her home in Rowan County on Friday, the release states.

Deputies then found her car, a white 1987 Chevrolet Blazer at a nearby laundromat. Frye was seen driving the vehicle.

“[Frye] committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit, a blunt object and electrical cord whereby the life of Sheila Godfrey was threatened and endangered,” according to WBTV.

Frye is listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender registry and was recently released from jail after serving time on a probation violation, WSOC reports. He was convicted in 1998 of taking indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree sex offense.

A motive behind the murder has been released.

He is in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.