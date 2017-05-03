Senior Services offers activities to those aging in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Seniors at the Williams Adult Day Center in Winston-Salem are enjoying a dance party -- it's just one of the many activities that Senior Services offers to those aging in Forsyth County.

The goal? For every older adult to live their best life.

Senior Services CEO Lee Covington says most seniors in the county are happy, but not everyone can take advantage of the programs.

To figure out their needs, Senior Services needed support, so CEO's from some of the largest companies in the county stepped up and helped survey more than 1,000 elderly people.

What they found was that people need help with things like transportation, affordable housing and home repairs. Those who take care of elderly also need support. Overall, the community needs to know more about what services are available.